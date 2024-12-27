STUDY HIGHLIGHTS OBSTACLES HINDERING YOUTH PARTICIPATION IN POLITICS



A study dubbed, “Democratic Engagements of the Youth, Ahead of the 2026 Elections” conducted by the University of Western Cape PhD Candidate, Sydney Mupeta under the auspices of Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR), has highlighted several obstacles hindering youth participation in politics.





Mupeta reported that youths might have a dilemma in the choice of candidates in 2026 elections.



This is attributed to the lack of credible and formidable opposition political party which can present a strong electoral challenge to UPND.





He said the opposition is fragmented and not viable as an alternative political parties to form government. The absence of strong opposition might negatively affect youth participation in 2026 elections.





Mupeta indicated that high expectations after ousting the PF Government in 2021 had led to frustration and potential disinterest in voting in 2026.



The Scholar noted that youth participation had a long history, but despite dominating elections in terms of voting, they lacked engagement in pre-election activities and holding officials accountable.





He stated that economic challenges significantly hindered their political engagement, calling for measures to boost their participation in decision-making structures and national development.



Mupeta observed that the historic youth turnout in the 2021 elections was driven by political violence, erosion of the rule of law, and economic challenges, but disillusionment with the new government had diminished their motivation to participate in politics.





He mentioned that restrictions on freedoms of association, assembly, and expression, as highlighted by the Afrobarometer report, could further hinder youth participation due to fear of violence.





Mupeta remarked that while some youths still participated in politics, their involvement was largely limited to election periods, necessitating continuous youth capacity building to make their participation in politics less election-focused, but more proactive in holding elected officials accountable to deliver development.





The Scholar commented that youths were divided in their views on the country’s direction and economic conditions, with a lack of efficacy and perseverance among them hampering their participation.



He added that the division in opinion made it difficult to gauge youth turnout in future elections, and the lack of a credible and united opposition impacted their participation.





The PhD candidate noted that youth engagement extended through various social media platforms, but the quality of debate often lacked substance.



He suggested that civil society organisations should promote awareness and provide civic education to build character and skills.





The Scholar emphasised that improving the quality of youth participation required focusing on community and national issues, not just elections, and creating a solid legal framework to promote youth engagement.





Mupeta said that documenting and providing clear, disaggregated data on youth participation in elections was crucial, along with introducing youth quotas in political parties and at the national level to ensure inclusive governance.





He stressed that continuous efforts were needed to enhance youth political engagement, as they played a critical role in the country’s future.