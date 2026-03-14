BREAKING: stunning new report showed Trump IGNORED warnings from his generals and went to war anyway

Donald Trump repeatedly brushed off urgent warnings from Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine that Iran would disrupt the Strait of Hormuz in response to U.S. attacks. In multiple briefings, Caine said that Iran would likely send missiles and drones to the area, but Trump pushed ahead anyway, convinced Iran would “quickly bend” and capitulate.

Trump told his team he believed the U.S. military could handle any threat to the strait if it came, even as he acknowledged the risks.

Now, three weeks into his illegal “excursion,” Iran has done exactly what the generals predicted: blocked and attacked shipping in the Strait, choking 20% of the world’s oil supply. Tankers have been hit, oil prices have spiked, and the International Energy Agency has ordered the largest-ever release from emergency reserves.

The war has already killed at least 13 U.S. troops and more than 1,300 Iranians, including a school full of girls, and set the region aflame with tit-for-tat strikes and counterstrikes that Trump can’t order stopped, however hard he may try starting soon.

Critics like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) called the lack of planning “pretty shocking”: “They had no plan to address the crisis in the strait … they still didn’t have a plan.”

Trump’s timelines have absurdly shifted, first saying strikes could last four to five weeks, then claiming “we’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough,” and now saying he’ll pull out when he feels it “in his bones.” His own advisors outside the White House are reportedly looking for an exit, but Trump has no idea of whether he should stop this madness or not.

Asked by the press if this will be a long or short war, Trump bizarrely answered, “Both.” But he can’t have it both ways, and if he thinks he can, the men in white coats are waiting outside ready to take him away.

-Occupy Democrats