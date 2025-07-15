Submit ZMMSA Audit Report to the National Assembly as Required by the law- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Submit ZMMSA Audit Report to the National Assembly as Required by the law



Looting the Treasury; K16million Contract Guven to Unregistered Supplier





The Auditor-General is required to submit audit reports to both the President and the Speaker of the National Assembly, ensuring parliamentary oversight.





The Public Audit Act, particularly Act No. 29 of 2016, aims to enhance the independence and functions of the National Audit Office (NAO) and promote transparency and accountability in public administration through effective oversight and audit of public funds.





In this case the Special Audit conducted by PriceWaterHouse on behalf of the Auditor-General on Ministry of Health and on the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA) was only handed over to the President and Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu informed the nation that a copy was given to Law Enforcement Agencies.





In the absence of a report being submitted to Parliament will likely result in a cover-up and selective prosecution.





Submit the Report to Parliament as required by the law.