SUICIDE ATTACKERS HIT PAKISTANI PARAMILITARY HQ



Three suicide attackers struck the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar, killing at least three security personnel and injuring civilians after one attacker blew himself up at the gate.





The other two tried to force their way inside but were shot dead before reaching the morning parade area, where dozens of officers were assembled – preventing a far larger mass-casualty event.





Hospitals declared emergencies, the area was locked down, and officials say the assault mirrors past strikes by armed groups operating along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.





PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and vowed those responsible would be identified and brought to justice.