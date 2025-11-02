Suluhu Govt Warns Foreigners Against Joining Tanzanian Protests



Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s administration has raised alarm over the alleged entry of foreigners into its territory to protest and cause destruction of property.





In a statement dated Sunday, November 2, the Tanzanian police service alleged that several foreigners had illegally entered Tanzania and were plotting a fresh wave of protests.





According to the country’s Police Spokesperson, the foreigners, whom he did not mention, entered the country in the guise of doing business but with the intention of escalating protests in various towns across Tanzania.

“These people are pretending to be doing various activities, including bodaboda. Reports say that these people are in the Regions of Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Mwanza, Songwe and other Regions,” the police boss claimed.

While warning against illegal entry into the country, the police boss called on Tanzanians hosting the said individuals to report the foreigners to the nearest police stations for action.





Additionally, the police Spokesperson urged Tanzanians who spot suspicious activities within their residential areas to report to police station chiefs, district police chiefs, or regional police commanders.





“While the Police Force continues to monitor them, any citizen who has hosted or lives with any unknown foreigner should immediately report to the local government leaders,” the officer noted.

“If they do not report and these people are found at their home or place of business, strict action will be taken against them,” he added.





The police Spokesperson further noted that the police service would continue working jointly with the country’s military to ensure that Tanzania remains safe and peaceful.





Pope Calls for Peace in Tanzania

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday evening appealed for peace in the war-torn East African nation, urging the warring parties to address their differences amicably.





He urged the Christian faithful to pray for Tanzania, revealing that the recent disputed presidential elections had culminated in fierce violence that he said led to loss of lives.