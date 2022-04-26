By Rev Reuben Samboh

Vice President political

MMD

SUMMARY OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S PRESS ENGAGEMENT!

1. A scan through social media commentary reveals that the PF Stewarts are upset with him and all they do is to poke into everything he says, while the UPND Stewart’s are hot on praises no matter what.

It’s best to stick it out and listen for yourself.

2. The president highlighted a number of strides that his government has taken, which include efforts in the fight against corruption, realignment of policy in citizens empowerment and investments. This was quite major in my view and makes you want to go and take a plunge into the opportunities.

3. He highlighted a number of steps his government has taken, in alleviating the high cost of living that is being borne by the citizens. Clearly, on this one, the president is a firm believer is social engineering as a means to achieving results. He frowns upon tactical posturing at the expense of doing real surgical work. In other words, given a choice between science and art, he prefers science.

I think his personality fits this style, not the other.

4. The president also let the nation know how he was brought up and the values that were ingrained in him. He let us know who he is and that at nearly 60years of age, no one should try to change his world view. He is him, and what he is, has helped him be where he is and he trusts the path. He can not let go of his trusted ancient paths.

I think, I would do the same.

5. The president today let us know his feelings on issues and where he stands on them.

He let us know that there are some pieces of the law that he does not agree with, but they are the law and since he swore to uphold the law, so be it.

He let us know how he feels about Nakachinda’s rants and how unacceptable they are. But he will let the law deal with that.

He let us know how he feels about Hon Nickson Chilangwa’s “bupuba bone wemwine, nalikwebele nina mubwato, wanina pang’ombe” song and other commentary. He considers them base.

He let us know where he stands on the DPP. She is on her own.

And on the Milingo Lungu issue, he is clear that Milingo was a hindrance to moving onto KCM with commercial solutions. So he need to somehow, one way or the other, be removed. The bottom line is that he is no longer in the way. How it happened is not so important.

He let us know his thoughts on the previous government. That they are the destroyers and he does not wish for them to come back to government.

The president allowed us to see that he sometimes feels hurt when those who mistreated him, suddenly act as though it was just fine.

The president also spoke directly to his party once again about them not transforming themselves into the new thugs. He wont stand for them.

In my view, the president is allowed to hold a personal opinion on anything.

6. The president let us know that, there is a whole lot of things going on behind the scenes.

No one who is alleged to have stolen from the Zambian people should assume that they are safe now. The long arm of the law is at work.

He also let us know that no one will be fired, not his aides, government workers or his minister of foreign affairs as he has full confidence in them all. After all he is in touch with them

He also let us know that cabinet is at work on many fronts.

It’s a good thing I think.

7. The president let us know that he is consulting other presidents on very substantive actions that have helped their countries.

President Kagame did not come here just, to view the falls and walk behind Leopards. He came to impart some wisdom.

President Tshisekedi is coming in a few days to concluding a strategic agreements for securing maximum benefits for the mineral endowments.

Another president in the region, has been widely consulted on how to fight corruption and recover stolen assets. The president is pondering this consul.

He is also watching the Botswana model very closely.

Well, the scriptures are clear, “in a multitude of counsel, there is wisdom”

8. The media were so on point with their questions and really tried to go into the crevices of the addresses to get the president talking. Its hard to point at one who did not rise to the occasion.

Amb Frank Mutubila, Oliver Chisenga, Digindaba, chifunda, the ladies… you all impressed.

Anthony Bwalya as always, you are a good anchor of programs.

All in all, it was a relaxed engagement .

I thank you all