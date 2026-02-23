SUNDAY  CHANDA COMMENDS GOVERNMENT ON SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME; KANCHIBIYA RECORDS POSITIVE RESULTS

MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT COMMENDS GOVERNMENT ON SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME; KANCHIBIYA RECORDS POSITIVE RESULTS





As Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, I wish to commend the Government of the Republic of Zambia, under the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, for the continued implementation and expansion of the National School Feeding Programme across the country.





In Kanchibiya, the programme is working well. We have recorded improved school attendance, reduced absenteeism, and enhanced learner participation across many of our primary and secondary schools. Learners are more focused, teachers are reporting better classroom engagement, and school environments have become more stable and conducive to learning.





The School Feeding Programme has brought tangible relief to vulnerable households in our constituency. For many families, the assurance that their children will receive a nutritious meal at school has encouraged consistent enrolment and retention. Hunger is no longer a daily obstacle to learning for many of our pupils.





In collaboration with the District Education Board Secretary’s (DEBS) Office in Kanchibiya, we are now taking deliberate steps to strengthen and sustain this progress. We plan to support selected primary and secondary schools with sustainable production units, including school-based agricultural projects, to supplement the School Feeding Programme. These production units will enhance food security at school level, promote practical learning in agriculture, and reduce long-term dependency on external food supplies.





This initiative will not only reinforce the feeding programme but also instill entrepreneurial and agricultural skills among learners, aligning education with productivity and community development.





The School Feeding Programme, alongside free education, infrastructure development, desk provision, and teacher recruitment, continues to transform Zambia’s education sector. It is clear that this Government’s investment in education is yielding measurable results.





As your Member of Parliament, I remain committed to working closely with Government, the DEBS Office, school management teams, and community stakeholders to ensure accountability, sustainability, and expansion of these programmes.





Education remains the greatest equalizer. By nourishing our learners today, we are securing Kanchibiya’s and Zambia’s future.





Issued by:



Hon. Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament, Kanchibiya Constituency



22nd February 2026