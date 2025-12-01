SUNDAY CHANDA DISMISSES CLAIMS OF K3 MILLION PAYOUT AS BASELESS HOGWASH





Kanchibiya… Monday December 1, 2025 – Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has dismissed as false a list circulating on social media that alleges he is among individuals who received K3 million.





He said the claims were baseless and urged those spreading them to “do better”.



Hon. Chanda explained that his work in Parliament has always been driven by the interests of the people of Kanchibiya, stating that every motion he has moved–ranging from advocacy for improved conditions of service for Councillors, regulation of online betting, the NAPSA lumpsum and broader pension reforms, to defending the rights of miners and heavily indebted workers–has been guided by a single principle: what best serves his constituents and the Zambian people.





He added that his voting record is equally anchored in this commitment, stressing that his compass in public service “remains unchanged”.





Regarding the Bill 7, Chanda said he would only take a position after it is formally presented before him in Parliament.





He stated that once he studies it, he would communicate his stance–whether for or against–publicly and transparently.





The lawmaker urged the public to dismiss the ongoing claims about a supposed K3 million “share”, describing the rumours as unfounded.