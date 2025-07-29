Super Falcon awarded $100,000 each

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the Super Falcons for winning Nigeria’s 10th title of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Tinubu disclosed this when he hosted the players and other members of the team at the Presidential Villa on Monday, July 28.

He also announced the award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players.

The President said the victorious players would each receive a three-bedroom apartment.

He also announced the award of the naira equivalent of $50,000 to the technical team.

“I have received this trophy on behalf of all Nigerians, and I say to you: thank you for the dedication, passion, and for reminding us of the strength of the Nigerian spirit. On behalf of a grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

“Additionally, I hereby direct the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.

“In addition, there is a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 each to the 24 players, and the equivalent of $50,000 each to the 11-man technical team.

“Once again, I congratulate you, and I’ll continue to pray for you. With this, Nigeria’s spirit is unyielding and will never die.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also donated ₦10 million each of the 24 players and the technical team on behalf of the Forum.