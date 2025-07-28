Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala debunks claim of retiring from international football

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has debunked widespread rumours suggesting she has retired from international football.

Speaking to reporters in Morocco following Nigeria’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the host nation in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final, the six-time African Player of the Year described the speculation as entirely baseless.

“I don’t know where that came from but agenda must agend. I get it, but I’m not bothered. I’m still here. I’m still playing. I’m still doing my job. That’s what I’m focused on,” Oshoala said.

The 30-year-old, who was named in Nigeria’s final 23-player squad for the tournament, played a supporting role throughout the competition, providing leadership and experience from the bench as the Super Falcons clinched their 12th WAFCON title.

Oshoala’s international career began in 2013 and gained global attention in 2014 when she starred at the U-20 Women’s World Cup and helped Nigeria win the African Women’s Championship that same year.

She made history by becoming the first African player to score in three consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups and has now won four WAFCON titles — 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2024.

With a legacy that continues to grow, Oshoala remains a defining figure in Nigerian football and a symbol of excellence on the continent.