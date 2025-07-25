Super Falcons visit injured Banyana Banyana star in hospital

Super Falcons of Nigeria players paid a heartfelt visit to injured Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday, following their intense WAFCON 2024 semi-final clash.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade led the delegation, accompanied by teammates Ifeoma Onumonu, Ashleigh Plumptre, Michelle Alozie, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. The Nigerian players met Salgado at the Mohamed VI Hospital, where they presented her with a Super Falcons jersey signed by the entire squad as a gesture of solidarity and goodwill.

Salgado was stretchered off late in the second half of South Africa’s dramatic 2-1 loss to Nigeria on Tuesday night. She underwent successful surgery on Wednesday and remains under medical supervision.

The 27-year-old midfielder is unfortunately expected to miss the rest of the year due to the severity of the injury.

The entire Banyana Banyana squad also visited Salgado on Tuesday night once her condition had stabilized, showing strong team unity and support.

This gesture from the Super Falcons highlights the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect that transcends competition on the African stage.