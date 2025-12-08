Sureties in Emmanuel Mwamba’s Call for National Shut Down Case in Trouble

Sureties in Mwamba’s Call for National Shut Down Case in Trouble



THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has ordered two lawmakers to pay K50,000 each for failure to ensure that Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba appears in court when needed.





Lusaka Magistrate Ms. Mbuywana Naiza Sinvula, ordered Bangweulu parliamentarians, Anthony Kasandwe and his Chinsali counterpart Andrew Mukosa need to forfeit the money within 48 hours or risk being jailed for contempt of court.





The court issued a bench warrant against Mr Mwamba after he stopped appearing in court over a seditious practice charge.



Emmanuel Mwamba was accused of making a Facebook post on November 4, 2023 which the State said was likely to incite disaffection against the administration of justice in Zambia.





The post is alleged to have the potential to incite violence or offenses prejudicial to public order.



Mwamba had insisted on his call for mass actions and national shutdown, after Matero MP, Miles Sampa held a conference and declared himself PF President.





Mwamba had insisted that the call for mass protest and national shut down were both legal and democratic.





Reacting to warnings from State House and the police that he would be arrested for his call for PF members and citizens to conduct mass actions and a national shutdown in a Facebook post, after he accused State House of orchestrating the theft of the Patriotic Front, Mwamba said that both actions formed part of freedom of expression.





“We have noted statements from State House and from the Zambia Police responding to our call for mass actions and promoting a day of national shut-down in order for Zambians to protect the Constitution, Democracy and the Rule of Law.”