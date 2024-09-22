Surround yourself with people who want to help you, tolerate the opposition, chiefs advise HH



CHIEFS in Eastern Province, represented by the Provincial representative of the Royal Council of Chiefs, chief Mnukwa have reassured President Hakainde Hichilema of their support towards implementing government agendas.



The chief made this reasureance yesterday when President Hakainde Hichilema held a dialogue with him and other chiefs before officiating at the Malaila traditional ceremony of the Kunda speaking people of Mambwe district in Eastern province.



Present in the meeting were 16 chiefs, of which eight were from outside the Province before the arrival of Chief Mpenzeni who added the number to 17.



“What you want to achieve for this country is great. so surround yourself with people who want to help you and don’t divert from what you wanted to do,” said chief Mnukwa.





The traditional leader appreciated the President for his straight forward nature, adding that the traditional leaders are ready to help and support his government in implementing developmental projects to the people.



“I also want to encourage your ministers to work hard too. Tolerate the opposition a bit, but they must be responsible as well. They are also our sons, so when they come, we should be planning with them on how to help you develop this country and not to pull you down,” chief Mnukwa said.



He further requested for a University in Chipata district, among other things including a good road network, stating that the President himself is one who came from the village and attended university, therefore understands the power that education carries.



And responding to the Chief’s sentiments, President Hichilema was delighted to hear messages regarding national unity, peace, security and stability coming through from the traditional leaders.



He said government is currently planning to set up Universities in six provinces in the country that have never had any.



“I can confirm with you that this your government will deliver six public Universities to provinces that have never had before. We are looking at numbers too and it will be done. These provinces will include, Eastern, Northern, North Western, Western, Southern and Luapula provinces,” said President Hichilema.



While assuring the traditional leaders of his commitment and focus on development, the President called for continued and boosted support from the chiefs towards the ministers and Member’s of Parliament, adding that most of them are their own sons and daughter’s of their soil.



By Buumba Mwitumwa in Mambwe, Eastern Province



Kalemba September 22, 2024