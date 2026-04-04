BREAKING: Susie Wiles Is Secretly Warning Trump’s Inner Circle His Iran War Is a Political Disaster





White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has grown deeply alarmed that Donald Trump is being shielded from the full extent of public opposition to his war with Iran, and she’s pushing his inner circle to stop sugarcoating the reality, according to two White House sources.





Wiles, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has urged colleagues to be more honest with the president about the political and economic devastation the conflict is causing, particularly with midterms approaching.





The numbers back up her panic. A recent Economist-YouGov poll found only 28 percent of Americans support the war, while 59 percent oppose it. Separate surveys from Ipsos and AP-NORC show opposition outpacing support by more than four to one.





The economic pain is impossible to ignore. Oil prices have jumped over 50 percent since Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz. Gas has topped $4 a gallon nationally. Transatlantic airfares have risen roughly $200 on average. And at least 13 U.S. service members have been killed, with more than 300 wounded.





Trump launched the war without congressional approval and delivered a televised address this week appearing to signal it would eventually wind down. His own chief of staff clearly isn’t buying the spin.