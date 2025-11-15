🚨 BRIEFING| Suspected Food Poisoning Hits Chipolopolo Camp Ahead of Friendly Match



Zambia’s national football team has been hit by suspected food poisoning hours before their FIFA international friendly, forcing head coach Moses Sichone and several members of the squad out of today’s match.





The Football Association of Zambia confirmed the development in a statement issued by General Secretary Machacha Shepande, who said the situation unfolded at the team’s hotel in Port Elizabeth.





“We wish to inform our members and stakeholders that our Head Coach Mr. Moses Sichone, Video Analyst Elias Chipota and some players will not participate in the friendly game due to suspected food poisoning,” Shepande said.





FAZ revealed that Technical Committee Vice Chairperson Kalusha Bwalya also remained behind under medical supervision, together with affected players and staff. Shepande stressed that health teams were “attending to him and the affected players and staff.”





Despite the setback, FAZ confirmed the match would proceed as planned at 15:00 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.





Assistant coach Perry Mutapa takes charge of the team, supported by Noel Mwandila, Kennedy Mweene, and Joseph Musonda.





Shepande added that some players “have recovered in good time to participate,” indicating that the squad will still field a competitive lineup.





The association says its priority remains the health and safety of the team, with Shepande expressing hope for a swift recovery of the affected members.



“I pray for the quick recovery of the players,” he said.





The cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been disclosed, and FAZ has not announced whether investigations are underway.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu