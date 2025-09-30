SUSPECTED PF CADRES DISRUPT TONSE ALLIANCE PRESS BRIEFING





By Joseph Kaputula



About 20 suspected Patriotic Front-PF- cadres this afternoon disrupted a Tonse Alliance press briefing which was scheduled for 11:45hrs at Palm Valley Resort in Lusaka.





The briefing was meant to communicate resolutions of the meeting of Tonse alliance council of leaders and addressed by Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo and other leaders in the alliance.





The suspected cadres blocked Journalists from taking any pictures and videos and threatened violence at Mr. Tembo`s residence where the briefing was moved to.





Despite police presence, the PF supporters blocked Journalists from entering Mr. Tembo’s residence.





By broadcast time, Mr. Tembo had not commented on what had transpired.



PHOENIX NEWS