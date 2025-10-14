SUSPECTED PF CADRES STOP GIVEN LUBINDA’S ‘LET THE PEOPLE TALK’ RADIO APPEARANCE

SUSPECTED POLITICAL CADRES STOP GIVEN LUBINDA’S ‘LET THE PEOPLE TALK’ RADIO APPEARANCE
By Chamuka Shalubala
Phoenix FM’s flagship programme let the people talk failed to air this morning after a group of suspected political cadres staged an unexpected gathering outside the station to allegedly prevent Patriotic Front-PF-Acting President Given Lubinda from appearing on the program.
The disruption occurred ahead of the scheduled appearance of Mr. Lubinda, prompting his team to cancel the interview over security concerns.
About 30 individuals arrived in two Toyota Hiace minibuses roughly 15 minutes before the programme which starts at 09:00 hours, initially in plain clothes but that they were later seen changing into PF regalia while loitering near the radio station.
And PF Central Committee Member and Kabwata aspiring Member of Parliament, Gabriel Kikombwe has told Phoenix News that the group was suspected to be UPND cadres allegedly sent by a faction within the Tonse Alliance.
Mr. Kikombwe claims that the group intended to provoke violence and disrupt Mr. Lubinda’s appearance, which was expected to respond to recent remarks by former presidential advisor to late President Edgar Lungu, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba.
He has further alleged that one individual attempted to attack him with a taser during the standoff, describing the incident as a worrying sign of rising political intolerance ahead of the 2026 general elections.
PHOENIX NEWS
Very sad development.
Who could have imagined that Hon Given Lubinda, the person who has held the Patriotic Front together from 2021 could be prevented by Thugs to appear for a radio interview.
We are finally seeing the end of the Patriotic Front.
As MP for Kabwata and also serving as minister under the PF government, Given Lubinda was assaulted by PF thugs in his own constituency. Lubinda’s chances of becoming PF president are not high. But he’s going to give it a shot anyway.
@Gunner
Hon Given Lubinda is so Gifted. Knowledgeable, Eloquent and articulate. He is an experienced parliamentarian, and espouses the Patriotic Front Vision to the latter. Extremely loyal to the Party cause and it’s Authority. I doubt if there’s anyone in the Patriotic Front who can match his Attributes. This person has value, and is the glue which has held the PF together. He has what it takes to become President.
But boy oh boy with rif raffs inside the party, the Mumbi Phiri type, and the zeros in Tonse Alliance preying on the PF Carcass , the remaining decency in the Patriotic Front, is about to be hounded out.
Sad.
How do you bring upnd party in your dirty politics??
There is no hope for this party. They are now having a taste of their own very bitter medicine (umunsokansoka!).
PF is beyond redemption. The way of peace, they donot know. They have a limited vocabulary and the only language they understand is violence and vulgar language.
What a strange species of homo sapien.
PF WILL NEVER CHANGE AT ALL. GHEY MAY PRETEND, BUT THEY ARE LIKE A HIPPO THAT WILL PRETEND TO BE AT HOME OUTSIDE WATER IN THE DARK, BUT WILL ALWAYS DASH TO THE WATER AT THE SLIGHTEST SIGN OF LIGHT(SUN). THEY HAVE PRETENDED TO HAVE CHANGED THEIR WAYS, BUT FOR HOW LONG? IMAGINE, BY ANY MISFORTUNE THAT THEY CAME BACK TO POWER, WOULD ZAMBIANS BREATH?
The PF Opposition Political Party lacks democratic principles and is rifed with confusion. Since its establishment, the internal governance structures and operations have been heavily reliant on appointments made by the President, which has resulted in a diminished capacity for independent functioning.
Furthermore, it operates as a tribal-based political entity where individuals with tribal connections, wealth and resources flourish, often aligning themselves with those in power. Additionally, this party shows a blatant disregard for the rule of law, having never held a legitimate Assembly or Conference to elect its leaders. It is a political party that undermines legal frameworks, and its members are often perceived as greedy, selfish, and corrupt individuals driven by a criminal mindset, filled with pride, hatred, animosity and jealousy.
The PF is characterized by hooliganism, thuggery and barbaric behaviours. They are a political party with members who are bloodthirsty who ruled through violence, intimidation, and exclusivity. Such a political party should not be tolerated, as it has shown no signs of remorse. If they are capable of disrupting or obstructing the meeting of their own Acting PF President, one must question how they would treat their adversaries.
They are not UPND, but this is very sad, indeed.This kind of politics belongs to the stone age.Zambia is getting above 30 but practicing very primitive kind of politics .This must be stopped.
Sorry getting above 60.
This was very unfortunate. We hasten to say that this was the work of a new PF faction against Given Lubinda. It is self destruction of PF which is fragmented with many factions with no legal status. There is now the Chris Zumani faction in cahoot with Sean Tembo.
UPND tactics.
No. Remember the attack at Sean Tembo’s house when he was with Chris Zunani faction? This was revenge.