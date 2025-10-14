SUSPECTED PF CADRES STOP GIVEN LUBINDA’S ‘LET THE PEOPLE TALK’ RADIO APPEARANCE

SUSPECTED POLITICAL CADRES STOP GIVEN LUBINDA’S ‘LET THE PEOPLE TALK’ RADIO APPEARANCE





By Chamuka Shalubala



Phoenix FM’s flagship programme let the people talk failed to air this morning after a group of suspected political cadres staged an unexpected gathering outside the station to allegedly prevent Patriotic Front-PF-Acting President Given Lubinda from appearing on the program.





The disruption occurred ahead of the scheduled appearance of Mr. Lubinda, prompting his team to cancel the interview over security concerns.





About 30 individuals arrived in two Toyota Hiace minibuses roughly 15 minutes before the programme which starts at 09:00 hours, initially in plain clothes but that they were later seen changing into PF regalia while loitering near the radio station.





And PF Central Committee Member and Kabwata aspiring Member of Parliament, Gabriel Kikombwe has told Phoenix News that the group was suspected to be UPND cadres allegedly sent by a faction within the Tonse Alliance.





Mr. Kikombwe claims that the group intended to provoke violence and disrupt Mr. Lubinda’s appearance, which was expected to respond to recent remarks by former presidential advisor to late President Edgar Lungu, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba.





He has further alleged that one individual attempted to attack him with a taser during the standoff, describing the incident as a worrying sign of rising political intolerance ahead of the 2026 general elections.



PHOENIX NEWS