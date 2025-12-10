Suspects identified as police probe into Marius van der Merwe murder deepens



Police investigating the murder of whistle‑blower Madlanga Commission witness Marius van der Merwe have identified three persons of interest, and one individual is already being questioned, the national police say.





Van der Merwe known publicly during the inquiry as “Witness D” was fatally shot outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025 in what police say was a targeted hit.





The fatal attack came just weeks after he testified at the Commission, implicating senior members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) in a 2022 murder cover‑up.





At a media briefing, Fannie Masemola, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), said investigators were confident a breakthrough was imminent, describing the case as “on the right track.”





In response to the killing, the police and the Commission have moved quickly to strengthen protection measures, the NATJOINTS the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure along with the Madlanga Commission have agreed to bolster security around other witnesses and officials connected to the inquiry.





The development brings cautious hope in a case that has stirred national outrage and raised grave concerns about the safety of whistle‑blowers and the integrity of ongoing corruption investigations.