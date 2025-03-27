SUSPEND FUNDING TO NGOCC, WOMEN IN POLITICS URGES DONORS



…channel funds directly to political parties on which they are contesting says Phiri





Lusaka……Wednesday, March 26, 2025.



Active Women in Politics have rejected the Constitutional amendments before the 2026 General Elections.





Speaking at media briefing attended by 8 other political parties, Socialist Party National Chairperson for Resource Mobilisation Olivia Phiri said amending the constitution now is only going to benefit the UPND because they are the only ones who understand it.





Ms Phiri said the women in politics are calling for peace during elections, rather than constitutional amendments at this time.



Ms Phiri said women in politics will not allow delimitation to be used as collateral to other clauses that may not be easy to understand.





She has expressed her disappointment with organizations like the Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) and the Women’s Lobby, which she believes have become extensions of the UPND government.



She warned these organizations to stop misrepresenting women in politics and instead focus on actualizing their goals.





Ms Phiri also questioned the NGOCC’s programs aimed at increasing women’s representation and urged donors to channel funds directly to political parties rather than NGOCC.



“I was listening NGOCC presser that women in politics have agreed. I don’t remember any invitation to send to women. It is very sad that organisations like NGOCC and Women’s lobby have become a branch for the UPND government. Instead of speaking on behalf of those they represent, I am warning you not to continue misrepresenting us,” Ms Phiri lamented.





“NGOCC has never supported women. As women in politics, it is our call, if there is an package mwema donors, please channel to political parties. We know what is going on in the country, we have a government thag does not support democracy. The Constitution of Zambia is a people’s document. You cannot win an election in 2026 because of your failed performances.”





She has also asked how constitutional amendments would benefit women when the President is not respecting clauses in the Constitution that gives him powers to appoint more women, youth and Persons with disabilities to decision making positions.





“I was surprised to hear the President say that the Constitutional Amendment will benefit the women. In the current Constitution, there are clauses that gives the President powers to appoint women…. but we have a President who has scrapped off the Ministry of Gender and reduced it to a Ministry department. Will the amendnent take medicine to hospitals? What the women want is good health and areduction of high cost of living” she said.