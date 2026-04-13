SUSPEND THE SECRETIVE RECRUITMENT OF POLICE OFFICERS, DEMANDS MUNDUBILE

As Tonse Alliance, we would like to express serious concern over the secret recruitment of over 3,000 police officers. A recruitment exercise of such magnitude should have been publicly advertised. Not long ago, reports of such recruitment were denied by the police yet only a few months later, we are now informed that training has already commenced.

Public concern on this matter is deep and justified. The decision by the UPND government to recruit over 3,000 officers ahead of the 2026 general elections raises hard questions. In the absence of transparency, there is uncertainty regarding the instructions being given to these recruits. If there were nothing unusual about this process, it would have been conducted openly.

Past incidents have also shown concerns about professionalism within the police service. Just recently at the Anti-Corruption Commission Offices, some officers acted unprofessionally by manhandling some citizens who had gathered to offer solidarity. While some officers maintained discipline, others concealed their identities and engaged in questionable conduct.

This raises an important question. What instructions are being given to individuals recruited through a process that lacks transparency?

Our position as Tonse Alliance is clear. This recruitment exercise must be suspended immediately. We call on the government and the police service to halt the ongoing training.

The recruitment of police officers is funded by taxpayers. It is therefore essential that the process be transparent and accountable to the public.

We also remind President Hakainde Hichilema that many qualified youths and vulnerable individuals such as orphans remain without opportunities.

Access to public service employment must be fair and inclusive. The “Imisepela” platform was introduced with the promise of equal access to opportunities. The public deserves clarity on its current status.

Public service opportunities must be open to all. Every young person regardless of background deserves a fair chance at recruitment into the police service.

We urge the Inspector General of Police to act swiftly and suspend this exercise.

Issued by:

Hon Brian Mundubile

Tonse Alliance President