SWALWELL’S OWN STAFF THROWS HIM UNDER THE BUS IN DAMNING STATEMENT





Eric Swalwell’s senior staffers from his congressional office and flailing 2026 California governor campaign just dropped a brutal unsigned joint statement calling his alleged behavior “abhorrent” and “beneath the dignity of those serving in public office.”





They’re standing squarely with the multiple women accusing the Democrat of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who claims Swalwell raped her while she was heavily intoxicated, leaving her bruised and bleeding. Three other women allege he sent unsolicited explicit messages and nude photos.





This comes hot on the heels of explosive reports from the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, right as Swalwell positioned himself as the frontrunner for governor. His own team is now publicly horrified and distancing themselves fast.





Swalwell denies it all as “false” and “election eve lies,” claiming he’s always protected women during his years as a prosecutor and congressman. He says he’ll fight back with facts and lawsuits while hiding behind his family.





Too bad his staff isn’t buying it. House Democratic leaders are demanding a swift investigation and urging him to quit the race immediately. Even longtime allies like Nancy Pelosi are bailing.