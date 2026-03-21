Switzerland Halts Arms Exports to US to Preserve Neutrality



Switzerland has announced the suspension of military equipment exports to the United States amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, citing its long-standing policy of military neutrality.





The Swiss government has stopped issuing new export licenses to the US, while existing permits will undergo strict review by a special panel involving the foreign affairs, defense, and economic ministries.





Officials stated the move is necessary to ensure compliance with Switzerland’s neutrality principles, which have been upheld for over 500 years.





Switzerland has not approved arms exports to Israel or Iran for years, and has also denied US requests for airspace access since February 28, when the conflict began.





The country’s neutrality policy dates back centuries and has been internationally recognized since 1815.