Switzerland is set to vote on a proposal that would cap the country’s population at 10 million, in what is seen as another push by anti-immigration campaigners to tighten migration controls.

The proposal was put forward by the Swiss People’s Party, the largest party in parliament, after gathering enough signatures to force a nationwide referendum scheduled for June 14, according to government officials.

Data from Switzerland’s federal statistics office shows the country had about 9.1 million residents by the end of the third quarter of 2025. In recent years, roughly 30 percent of the population has been made up of people born abroad, with many migrants arriving from European Union countries and some later gaining Swiss citizenship.

If approved, the proposal would introduce legal limits preventing Switzerland’s permanent resident population, including citizens and foreign residents, from exceeding 10 million before 2050.

The initiative also suggests that if the population reaches 9.5 million before that deadline, the government would begin implementing measures to slow growth. These could include tightening asylum rules, restricting family reunification, limiting residence permits and renegotiating international agreements.

Supporters argue that controlling population growth is necessary to protect Switzerland’s environment, natural resources, infrastructure and social welfare system from excessive pressure.

The referendum reflects Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, where citizens regularly vote on national policy decisions several times each year.

However, critics from across the political spectrum warn that the proposal simplifies a complex issue and could harm the country’s economic and diplomatic ties. They point out that Switzerland relies heavily on foreign workers in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, construction and education.

Opponents also argue that stricter migration limits could conflict with Switzerland’s international agreements, particularly its participation in the Schengen Area, which allows visa-free travel across 29 European countries and facilitates the movement of hundreds of millions of people.