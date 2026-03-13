BREAKING: Switzerland Stands Firm: Rejects US Military Overflights Amid Iran Conflict





Switzerland has denied two US military overflight requests through its airspace. The rejections came on procedural grounds, as the applications needed more clarification and could not meet required deadlines, according to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation.





The Federal Council continues to review whether the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict qualifies as a full “war” under Swiss neutrality law. If it does, that would bar military flights from involved parties and likely restrict arms exports.





This upholds Switzerland’s long-standing tradition of strict, impartial neutrality, first codified in 1815 and rigorously enforced ever since—including similar refusals during past conflicts like Iraq in 2003.





In an era of escalating global tensions, Bern’s methodical commitment to legal precision and non-involvement sends a clear message: neutrality is not optional; it is non-negotiable.