T.I. Prepares For Another Grandson As His Son King Harris Expects First Child

Rapper T.I. says his son King Harris will soon be expecting a baby boy. He disclosed this when he stopped at the studios of Hot 107.9 FM.

According to him, King Harris is delighted about the upcoming child and his fatherhood journey.

“I got two granddaughters, I got a grandson on the way,” he said, referring to his daughter Zonnique’s child and his son Doman’s child. “I got a grandson on the way; King’s about to have a son,” he added.

In December 2020, T.I.’s daughter Zonnique welcomed a baby girl. The All She Wrote rapper shared a picture of himself holding his new granddaughter, portraying himself as a family man.

With another grandson coming soon, T.I. said he could not wait to see his grandchild put King through the hell he experienced raising King.

“I told him ima make this the greatest gangsta of all time…I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. There will be an indictment in this young one,” he stated jokingly.

King Harris expects to gather some parenting lessons as he prepares to raise his first child and share the joy and excitement with the baby’s grandfather.

In July this year, T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris pleaded with a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of sexual assault and battery.

According to court documents that surfaced online, the couple contested the merits of the civil complaint filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

T.I. and Tiny’s legal team argued that the claims were time-barred because the statute of limitations expired over sixteen years ago.

They emphasized that the complaint failed to establish facts supporting the allegations. The couple also requested the dismissal of all claims for failing to state a valid cause of action, highlighting that no remedy existed for the alleged deficiencies.

The lawsuit, filed in January, accused the couple of sexual assault, battery, negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She alleged that the T.I. and his wife drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.

The Harrises consistently denied the allegations, asserting that the plaintiff attempted to extort them before filing the lawsuit. They maintained their innocence, stating that the plaintiff had threatened to file the lawsuit for three years.