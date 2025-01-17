T.I.‘s Son King Says His Baby Mama Lets Him Cheat On Her

T.I. and Tiny‘s son King Harris says he has an agreement of sorts with his child’s mother, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps that allows him to be with other women.

Going live on Instagram this week, the new father had a PSA to women who think they could expose him for trying to holla at them.

“If I DM a girl, or I get a girl number or a girl at the studio, just know, my baby mama doesn’t care,” King began. “So don’t try to pull [no exposing behaviors]. My baby mama don’t care so you’re not upping one. You’re just here because I’m able to do that. It’s not nothing special, we just kicking shit and having a good time.

“My baby mama don’t mind so you can’t try to be messy and say no shit like, ‘Someone’s baby daddy is trying to xyz.’ No, no, no, because the baby mother doesn’t care. I’m just putting it out there.”

After noting that a girl recently denied his advances because she thought he was trying to cheat, he added, “I’m not a bad baby daddy, so I got more leeway than other baby daddies. This ain’t your normal baby daddy.”

Twenty year old King Harris and J’Nijah welcomed son King Jr. in November.

T.I. first revealed the pair were expecting during a visit to Atlanta’s 107.9 radio station in late August, where he casually slipped the news in as he spoke about his other son Domani having recently welcomed a daughter.

“He just became a father so I got two grandchildren now,” he said, also referring to stepdaughter Zonnique’s daughter who was born in 2020. “I got two granddaughters, I got a grandson on the way. King’s about to have a son. And I told him, I’m gonna make this the greatest gangster of all time.”

The rapper also recalled joking to King that he was going to teach the baby to “torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”