Tactical Stubbornness Costs Zambia as Nigeria Dismantles Copper Queens



The Zambia Women’s National Soccer Team, popularly known as the Copper Queens, have bowed out of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a painful 5-0 loss to Nigeria. The defeat, which comes as a major disappointment to fans across the country, has reignited debates around player selection, coaching decisions, and the direction of women’s football in Zambia. Despite high expectations and a strong squad on paper, Zambia exits the tournament with more questions than answers.





Coach Nora Häuptle is at the centre of the growing criticism. Many football enthusiasts and sports commentators believe she failed to learn from previous matches, repeating the same tactical and player selection mistakes throughout the tournament. It is not a matter of blame, but one of accountability. Persistently starting players who were evidently out of form, such as Grace Chanda, Prisca Chilufya, and goalkeeper Ngambo Musole, raised eyebrows even before the match against Nigeria.





In the modern game, current form must outweigh past reputation. While Grace Chanda has been a national treasure in past tournaments, it was evident in this campaign that she was not at her best. Yet, she continued to be fielded as a starter. This decision reflects a deeper issue in Zambian football: the reluctance to embrace squad rotation and trust new or less experienced players in high-stakes games, even when the current starters are not delivering.





A glaring contrast can be drawn between Zambia and Nigeria in this area. The Super Falcons have built a team structure that thrives on depth and merit. Star striker Asisat Oshoala was benched or played limited minutes because other players were in better form a decision that ultimately paid off. Zambia, on the other hand, failed to give deserving players like Mercy Chipasula, Kabange Mupopo, and Evarine Katongo meaningful game time.





The tactical rigidity of Coach Nora’s approach has also been criticised. Nigeria applied constant pressure from the wings, controlled midfield transitions, and exploited Zambia’s defensive vulnerabilities. Yet, throughout the match, Zambia did not respond with any noticeable tactical shifts or defensive adjustments. By the time the first half ended, Zambia was already trailing 3-0, and the writing was on the wall.





From a resource standpoint, this performance should worry the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and the Ministry of Sports. Women’s football in Zambia has enjoyed significant investment from both government and private sponsors. With players travelling, training, and competing under taxpayer-funded arrangements, fans and stakeholders rightly expect accountability, progress, and proper utilisation of available talent.





This defeat also highlights the need for a broader conversation around coaching capacity and leadership in Zambian women’s football. Coach Nora’s credentials may be impressive on paper, but results on the pitch have failed to match expectations. Zambia needs technical leadership that not only understands the global dynamics of the women’s game but is also willing to make bold, sometimes unpopular, decisions for the good of the team.





While the pain of the loss is fresh, this moment presents an opportunity for deep reflection. Zambian football cannot afford to continue operating on sentiment. If the Copper Queens are to become true continental contenders, tough conversations must be had about selection criteria, succession planning, and the future of coaching. Emotions aside, the question remains: are we building a sustainable football system or simply relying on flashes of individual brilliance?





As Nigeria advances to the semi-finals to face either Senegal or South Africa, Zambia returns home with a bruised ego. But it is not all doom and gloom. The talent is there. The passion from fans is there. What is now needed is courage from the technical bench, from the administrators, and from the players themselves to rebuild smarter, braver, and better. Only then will the Copper Queens rise again.



©️ KUMWESU | July 18, 2025