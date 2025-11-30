TAGWIREI: Cash king squares off with the Generals in explosive 2030 succession war

TAGWIREI’S HALF-BILLION BLITZ!

SUBHEAD: Cash king squares off with the Generals in explosive 2030 succession war





Zimbabwe’s 2030 succession race has erupted into a high-stakes showdown between money and the gun, as billionaire tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei unleashes an unprecedented wave of political spending to shape the battle to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Zanu PF insiders say Tagwirei has already pumped over US$500 million into party structures, election machinery and a vast patronage web stretching back a decade. From funding three elections to splashing US$21 million on 300 Ford Rangers for Central Committee bosses, the Sakunda magnate has now become the party’s most powerful financier in its 62-year history.





In Harare alone, he has poured over US$5 million into clinics, boreholes, disability support, war veteran payouts and empowerment schemes moves seen as buying loyalty ahead of the 2030 showdown.





Yet despite Tagwirei’s unstoppable momentum, Zanu PF insiders warn that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, backed by the military, remains the frontrunner.





The 2030 race is now clear: Tagwirei’s money vs Chiwenga’s gun.