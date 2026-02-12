Taiwan deploys U.S.-made missiles 10 km from China’s coastline as tensions spike



Taiwan’s military has reportedly moved U.S.-made missile systems…including HIMARS rocket launchers and Harpoon land‑based anti-ship missiles…to forward positions on outlying islands such as Penghu and Dongyin, placing them approximately 10 kilometres from the Chinese mainland’s coast and well within the Taiwan Strait’s narrowest sector.





The deployments mark one of the most assertive shifts in Taiwan’s defense posture in years, amplifying the island’s precision-strike and coastal defense capabilities against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Taiwan’s military is integrating these systems…part of accelerated U.S. arms deliveries that also include Harpoon coastal defense batteries and long-range missiles…into its broader asymmetric defense strategy.





Beijing’s response

China’s Ministry of National Defense issued stark warnings, saying any forward deployments and the notion of striking PLA targets across the strait would have “disastrous consequences” and accused Taipei’s authorities of provoking conflict. Beijing reiterated its opposition to foreign military involvement and demands for Taiwanese “independence”.





Regional implications

The escalation comes amid a period of elevated military activity across the Taiwan Strait, including large Chinese drills and heightened U.S. and allied support for Taipei.





Analysts say such deployments could increase the risks of miscalculation while deepening Washington’s strategic commitment under long-standing arms agreements.