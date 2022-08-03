TAIWAN IS AN INSEPARABLE PART OF CHINA’S TERRITORY -FRED MMEMBE

The visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, to China’s Taiwan region grossly interferes with China’s internal affairs, severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly tramples on the One-China principle, seriously threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The current United States administration has on multiple occasions made the commitment of adhering to the One-China principle. However, some recent remarks and actions by the United States run counter to the commitment.

Our stance on the Taiwan question is consistent. It firmly upholds China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adheres to the one-China principle, opposes any external forces’ interference with affairs of China, fully supports the country’s strong determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Historically and culturally, Taiwan has been an inseparable part of China since 13th century. In 17th Century China government liberated Taiwan from Netherland colonisers. In the World War II Taiwan, as a part of China, had been invaded and occupied by the Japanese fascists, then liberated by Chinese anti-fascism forces.

There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China. “One China Principle” has been made clear by the UN in 1971, and has always been the universal consensus of the international community and the basic norm of international relations.

The United States tries to provoke China into a war by violating “One China Principle” and conniving its senior leaders to conduct official visits to Taiwan. The purpose of the United States provocations is to impose a military war on socialist China, to interrupt its peaceful development.

As the only superpower of the world, the United States doesn’t have solution to its own internal problems such as the pandemic and violation of human rights, nor to the biggest challenges of the world such as poverty and hunger. Instead, it tries to continue its hegemony by provoking wars and undermining peace. Such imperialist behaviour must be condemned by all peace loving people.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party