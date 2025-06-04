TAKE INTEREST IN THE GOLD OF CENTRAL PROVINCE – DR MILNER MWANAKAMPWE



Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Milner Mwakampwe has called on the Central Bank to take interest in the gold deposits spread across the province.





And Dr. Mwanakampwe has asked the Bank of Zambia to make members of the understand the fiscal policies by simplifying the language.



Speaking when Bank of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya and his two deputies flanked by board members paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary ahead of their board meeting and stakeholder engagemnets in Kabwe, Dr. Mwakampwe said illegal mining of gold was leading to diversion of liquidity through illegal trade.





“This province has a lot of gold deposits, I ask you Bank of Zambia to take interest.



Every district in this province has the deposits close to the surface. People are mining willy-nilly and as they mine, money is not passing through the banking sector as people are being paid money that is coming from bags and whether this money is being accounted for or not is an issue that remains to be speculated about,” he said.





“I make a fervent appeal to Bank of Zambia, please let’s take interest in the gold deposits that God has endowed us with and see that the bank maybe can manage to find someone who can crop all these resources.



If we manage these deposits properly, we will be able to harness the resources of the country and touch livesk that feel we have left them behind.”





He also asked the governor to make available information on loan policies.

“When you say monetary policy, what are you talking about? Technocrats will understand but when you talk of a marketeer like me, why is it that when I borrow from the Bank, why does it feel like am crucifying myself for life? Explain to us what happens when we borrow and this affects that.





These are the issues you need to speak to the people about,” said Dr Mwanakampwe.



He said he was hopeful that as presentations were being done, the business people of Kabwe will be there as they will feel part and parcel of the process and they will feel recognized.





The Bank of Zambia team is in Kabwe and will hold a monetary policy board meeting before engaging stakeholders on the outcomes of the preceding meeting.