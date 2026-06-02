TAKE XAVIER CHUNGU TO COURT – CHANGALA



HUMAN Rights Campaigner Brebnar Changala demanded that opposition Liberal Democrats Party leader and former Intelligence Chief Xavier Chungu be taken to court instead of prolonging his stay in police custody.





Changala questioned why Chungu, a candidate in the 13 August presidential election remains behind bars more than two days after his arrest.





He explained that Chungu was taken into police custody on 28 May, and is being held in a police cell over an alleged breach of the State Security Act, a law that carries a possible prison sentence without bail.





Changala argued that while Chungu is a political candidate, right now he is a man who cannot see a judge despite the law in Zambia clearly stating that the police are generally expected to bring a suspect before a court within 48 hours of an arrest.





He stressed that timeline has now been exceeded, warning that police cells should not be turned into prisons.



Changala criticised the current abuse of authority by the UPND, the ruling party, saying it is exactly the same kind of behaviour that they themselves condemned when they were in opposition.





He clarified that the purpose of a police holding cell is only as a short stop before a suspect is charged and taken to court.



Changala emphasised that if the state has evidence, it should go to court, adding that if it does not, the suspect should be released.