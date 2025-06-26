Taking this matter to court is ill-judged. Consensus through sincere dialogue is the most wise way out of this impasse.



Suppose the court rules in Governments favour?





Will Government undertake the funeral procession without the family and friends of ECL?



Suppose the court rules in favour of President Lungu’s Family?



Will the Government stay away from the funeral procession because they have lost?



Taking each other to court has just entrenched the already existing political intolerances and gossips around this funeral.





Taking this matter to court is actually reducing ourselves as a Nation further in an already unnecessary stand off.



Engaging each other through dialogue remains the best way out of this mess. A face to face engagement at a highest level must be held.





Court action is just degrading ourselves.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

25/06/2025