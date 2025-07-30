TANZANIA BANS FOREIGNERS FROM RUNNING SMALL BUSINESSES IN THE COUNTRY



The government of Tanzania has banned foreigners from conducting 15 small- and medium-sized businesses in the country, a move that could force out many Kenyan businesspeople operating and aspiring to establish businesses in the country.





According to a notice released by Tanzania’s Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Saidi Jafo, the businesses fall under the mining, tourism, agriculture, environment, and technology sectors.





The businesses include mobile money transfers, repair of mobile phones and electronic devices, salon businesses (unless they are conducted in a hotel or for tourism purposes), home, office, and environmental cleanliness, and small-scale mining.





Others include postal and parcel delivery services, tour guiding, establishing and operating radio and TV stations, operating museums and curio shops, broking in businesses and real estate, and clearing and forwarding services.





Foreigners have also been banned from farming, crop purchasing operations, ownership or operation of gambling machines or devices, except within casinos, and ownership and operation of micro and small industries.





A foreigner who is found conducting these businesses will be liable to a fine of up to Tsh10 million (Ksh502,927) and a prison term not exceeding six months.



According to the minister, any Tanzanian citizen who is found helping foreigners conduct such businesses will be convicted and slapped with a three-month prison sentence, in addition to a fine of Tsh5 million (Ksh251,463).





The announcement comes days after the Tanzania Ministry of Finance, in a notice earlier this month, announced that foreigners intending to travel to the country will, from next year, be required to pay almost Ksh5,700 to purchase the mandatory travel insurance for tourists. According to the Ministry, the move intends to relieve the burden on the country’s public healthcare systems.





The directive excludes citizens from East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries; however, travellers entering the country from outside the EAC/SADC could still be required to pay the fee.





The insurance was part of Tanzania’s 2025/2026 fiscal year agenda but was moved to January 2026 to create more room for consultations with stakeholders.