SAMIA’S TAKEOVER!

SUBHEAD: Tanzania Erupts as President Packs Government With Her Own Relatives





Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has set social media ablaze after a jaw-dropping list of her newly appointed officials revealed what many are calling a full-blown family takeover of the government.





The viral outrage erupted after it emerged that Samia has placed several close relatives in powerful posts. Her brother-in-law has been handed the crucial Finance Ministry, while her son-in-law now runs the Ministry of Health. Her daughter has secured not one but two roles Deputy Minister of Education and a Special Seat MP.





The circle tightens even further with the appointment of her niece as Deputy Minister of Works and a long-time family friend famously the matchmaker who brought the family together taking over the Defence Ministry.





Critics are calling it the most blatant display of political nepotism in years, while supporters insist the appointments are based on “merit” and “trust.” Tanzania is watching and talking.