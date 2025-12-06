Tanzania faces renewed pressure from the US and EU over post-election unrest — but Dodoma insists its response was lawful and proportional. Washington pledges a “comprehensive review” of bilateral ties, while 16 European nations urge Tanzania to uphold human rights.

Yet President Samia Suluhu Hassan frames the October 29 violence as an attempted coup, not a peaceful protest. And Tanzanian officials stress their non-aligned stance: they engage equally with Moscow, Beijing, Brussels, and Washington — but reject external interference outright.

As Independence Day approaches, an expert warns that outside criticism could destabilize the nation’s economic and political footing.

Should sovereign states be held to universal human rights standards — or is this another case of selective Western scrutiny?