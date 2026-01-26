TANZANIA JUST LAUNCHED EAST AFRICA’S LARGEST FRESHWATER VESSEL — BUILT BY TANZANIAN HANDS!





The MV Mwanza has set sail! At 92.6 meters long, this massive ship can carry 1,200 passengers, 400 tons of cargo, and 20 vehicles across Lake Victoria.





This isn’t just a ship — it’s a statement.



President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s vision, brought to life. Tanzanian firm Songoro Marine Transport led the construction alongside international partners. From blueprint to launch, Tanzania proved Africa can build world-class infrastructure.





The MV Mwanza will connect Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda — boosting trade, creating jobs, and uniting East Africa like never before.





While others import, Tanzania BUILDS.



Economy, Business, VIP, and VVIP cabins. A clinic on board. Modern facilities throughout.





This is what “Made in Tanzania” looks like.



