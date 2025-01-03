Tanzania: More relief for motorists as fuel prices drop further in January

Fuel prices have continued their downward trend into January 2025 in Tanzania

Fuel prices have continued their downward trend into January 2025, marking a significant reduction compared to December 2024, with the main factor being a favourable shift in foreign exchange rates.

According to a statement from the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), fuel prices at major ports in Tanzania have fallen.

Starting from Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the price of petrol at the Dar es Salaam Port dropped from Sh 2,898 per litre in December to Sh 2,793 per litre this month.

Similarly, petrol prices at the Tanga Port saw a reduction, from Sh 2,905 per litre in December to Sh 2,800 per litre in January. In Mtwara, the price of petrol also decreased, from Sh 2,908 in December to Sh 2,866 per litre this month.

On the diesel front, the prices have also dropped. The price of diesel at the Dar es Salaam Port has fallen from Sh 2,779 per litre in December to Sh 2,644 in January.

At Tanga Port, diesel prices dropped from Sh 2,792 in December to Sh 2,656 in January, while at the Mtwara Port, the price fell from Sh 2,851 in December to Sh 2,716 in January per litre.

Ewura’s Director General, Dr James Mwainyekule, explained in the statement that the fluctuation in prices is linked to changes in foreign exchange rates and import costs.

“The cost of fuel (FOB) and premiums are paid using foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. For January 2025, the average exchange rate has decreased by 11.27 percent,” the statement read.

Dr Mwainyekule also noted that while the import costs for fuels have risen slightly in some areas, this increase has been outweighed by the reduction in foreign exchange rates.

Specifically, import premiums for petrol rose by 5.45 percent, diesel by 13.01 percent, and kerosene by 8.82 percent at Dar es Salaam Port.

However, at Tanga and Mtwara ports, premiums have decreased by 6.67 percent for petrol and by as much as 10.33 percent for diesel.

These price changes reflect a combination of global market factors and local adjustments in the fuel supply chain.