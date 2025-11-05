 TANZANIA: Opposition Leader’s Lawyer Denied Prison Access





Lawyer Gaston Shundo Garubindi was denied access to his client, opposition leader Tundu Lissu, at Ukonga Prison in Tanzania today—despite it being an official workday when legal consultations are permitted.



The timing is critical: Lissu’s second trial phase is scheduled from November 3-11, 2025 at the High Court in Dar es Salaam. Yet Tanzanian prison authorities provided no explanation for blocking this essential lawyer-client meeting.





When legal representatives are prevented from meeting their clients before trial, it raises serious questions about due process and fair trial rights in Tanzania.