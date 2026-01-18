TANZANIA PRESIDENT EXPRESSES REGRET OVER ELECTION-DAY INTERNET SHUTDOWN





TANZANIA’S President Samia Suluhu Hassan has, for the first time, expressed regret over the internet shutdown imposed during the country’s disputed October elections, which were followed by the worst post-election violence in decades.





Speaking to diplomats and representatives of international organisations in the capital, Dodoma, Hassan acknowledged the disruption caused by the government’s response, which included a six-day internet blackout and a heavy security crackdown.





“We acknowledge the challenges of the unrest and violence on the election day and shortly thereafter. Our response was essential to maintain constitutional order and ensure safety of all citizens and diplomatic community,” she said.





Violence erupted after Hassan won the vote with more than 97%, as major opposition candidates were barred and the main opposition leader remained jailed on treason charges. Rights groups say hundreds were killed.





The president also announced clemency measures.



“I, too pardoned 1,787 convicts associated with the unrest and violence of 29th October last year,” she said.





Foreign observers say the election failed to meet democratic standards, while a commission of inquiry is now investigating the violence.



Africanews