Tanzania promises Zambia 2000 megawatts of power



TANZANIA has promised to start exporting power to Zambia by May next year.



According to Innocent Luoga who was representing the Tanzanian Energy Minister, the neighbouring country has a surplus of 2000 megawatts of power which it pledged to be importing to Zambia.





Luoga was speaking during the launched of the Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector Project (ZTIP) in Lusaka yesterday.



Luoga revealed that his country has had power surplus since last year which even forced that country to shut down five hydroelectric stations in a bid to reduce excess electricity in the national grid.



Luoga assured that Tanzania was prepared to meet Zambia’s power needs once the interconnector becomes operational by May next year.





“We will be ready to start importing power to Zambia by May next year. The transmission construction is 54 percent. We have a surplus of 2000 megawatts and this will be coming to the incoming minister of Light, honourable Chikote! We are committed to implementing this project,” stated Luoga.



The Zambia/Tanzania interconnector is a major cross-border energy infrastructure initiative aimed at improving electricity access, enhancing regional energy trade, and boosting economic development.





The project which has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Energy, the European Union, COMESA, the World Bank and the United Kingdom, will see Zambia importing power from Tanzania starting May next year.



Speaking at the ZTIP launch yesterday, Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote set a determined tone and called for swift implementation and stakeholder commitment.





Chikote revealed that once the project is completed, it will enable power exchange between the Eastern and Southern African power pools, allowing Zambia to import and export electricity more efficiently.



“This interconnection is a catalyst for economic growth,” said Chikote.



“You can’t talk about increasing production in mining, agriculture, or manufacturing without reliable and affordable electricity. This project will support our industrialization agenda and attract private sector investment.”





Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Finance and National Planning Chipoka Mulenga, praised the role of regional partners and international donors in making the project a reality.



“For many years, people have questioned why we’re not importing power from Tanzania despite their surplus,” said Mulenga.





“The answer has always been infrastructure. That gap is now being filled.”



Mulenga also noted that the energy interconnector aligns with broader efforts to improve regional transport and fuel infrastructure, including planned projects with Angola.



ZESCO Managing Director representative, Chief Operating Officer Engineer Peter Chamfya provided a detailed breakdown of the project’s financial structure and strategic goals.





“From 2022, this project was prepared, appraised, and negotiated for funding based on recommendations from feasibility studies,” said Chamfya. “The World Bank’s Project Appraisal Document (PAD) guidelines were issued, and on January 29, 2025, a $262 million grant agreement was signed.”



Engineer Chamfya disclosed that the International Development Association (IDA) contributed $240 million, with an additional $17 million from the UK government, channeled through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.



Also present at the launch were World Bank Country Manager Achim Fock alongside European Union Special Advisor to the Directorate-General for International Partnerships, Henrik Hololei as well international and local stakeholders.



By Catherine Pule/George Musonda



Kalemba April 12, 2025