Tanzania  Redirects Independence Day Funds to Rebuild After Unrest



The Tanzanian government has announced that there will be no official Independence Day celebrations on December 9, 2025. Instead, the funds set aside for the event will be used to repair infrastructure damaged during the recent election-related unrest.





Authorities say the decision reflects a commitment to restoring stability and focusing resources where citizens need them most. While Independence Day is usually a major national moment, this year the priority shifts to rebuilding roads, public facilities, and essential services affected in the turmoil.





The move has sparked conversation across the country—some see it as a responsible step toward recovery, while others say it highlights the deeper tensions following the elections.