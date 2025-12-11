Tanzanian Lady Throws A Party To Celebrate her Newly Acquired iPhone 13

n this life, some people are grateful and celebrate every personal milestone with their loved ones.

A lady just did that with her friends in Tanzania.

She hired a full sound system with a DJ and invited her friends over to celebrate with her after getting a brand new iPhone 13.

When her friends arrived, the celebrant addressed them and thanked all of them for showing up at her party because not everyone has friends who will leave their daily activities behind to celebrate a friend’s newly acquired phone.

A phone is a basic necessity for communicating. Loved ones and relatives both near and far. The device was for calls alone, but it had a messaging feature as it evolved, and now it has cameras and an AI feature, which make life easier for its users.

There are so many expensive phones, but Apple products are on top, and by doing so, most people in Africa are respected not by the job they do but by the type of iPhone they are using.

Tanzanian lady throws party with her friends to celebrate buying her first iPhone 13. pic.twitter.com/KvhJ4ohUft — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) December 10, 2025

The price of an iPhone 13 in Tanzania varies because of the memory size (64GB to 128GB). It can cost nine hundred sixty thousand Tanzanian shillings to one million three hundred eighty thousand Tanzanian shillings, eight hundred fifty thousand Tanzanian shillings ( $395 and $567 US dollars).

Her friends were happy to celebrate this personal milestone with her and party because not everyone in their community has an iPhone.

This trending video has sparked conversations about how most girls are more interested in phones than in their personal lives and growth.