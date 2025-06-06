Tanzanian lawmaker’s church shut down after he accuses government of human rights abuses





NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian authorities deregistered a church owned by a ruling party lawmaker after he accused the government of human rights violations ahead of October elections.





Parliament member Josephat Gwajima’s Glory of Christ church in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, was cordoned off by police Tuesday after hundreds of congregants turned up to protest the closure announcement.





Tanzania’s registrar of societies wrote a letter deregistering Gwajima’s church, saying his sermons contravened acceptable conduct of religious organizations.





Gwajima last Sunday called out the government for what he called detentions and enforced disappearances, warning his congregants to be wary.





His message came days after a Kenyan activist and his Ugandan counterpart accused the Tanzanian police of torturing them after arresting them ahead of opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s