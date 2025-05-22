TANZANIAN MP CALLS FOR GAY DETECTION MACHINES AT PARLIAMENT.(The Citizen)

By: The Citizen



In a move that has drawn both domestic and international criticism, a Tanzanian lawmaker has proposed the installation of machines at the entrance of the National Assembly to detect homosexuality—an idea widely seen as both scientifically implausible and deeply discriminatory.





Mwita Waitara, the Member of Parliament for Tarime Rural, made the remarks during a parliamentary question-and-answer session directed at the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro. Waitara questioned whether the government was prepared to place such screening devices outside Parliament to identify homosexual and lesbian individuals among lawmakers.





He argued that doing so would demonstrate the country’s firm stance against homosexuality—a subject that remains highly controversial in Tanzania, where same-sex relationships are criminalized under colonial-era laws.





However, the proposal was swiftly shut down by Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Tulia Ackson. She ruled the question inadmissible, stating that it fell outside the minister’s jurisdiction since it pertained to internal parliamentary affairs. She warned that answering such a question would risk undermining the separation of powers by inviting executive interference in the operations of the legislature. Instead, she said, the matter should be directed to the Speaker herself, if deemed necessary.





The exchange has sparked renewed concern among human rights advocates, who view such rhetoric as fueling discrimination and undermining efforts to protect LGBTQ+ communities across East Africa.

While the proposal is unlikely to be implemented, it highlights ongoing tensions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Tanzania, where public and political discourse often leans toward conservatism.