Tanzanian President, Samia raises minimum wage to Sh500,000 after 35.1 percent increase



The President justified her decision by citing the country’s better economic performance, which she ascribed to Tanzanian workers’ devotion and efforts.



“In recognition of your hard work and commitment to national development, even at a time when we asked you to tighten your belt, I am pleased to announce that the government will increase the minimum wage of public servants by 35.1%,” Samia Suluhu Hassan said.



The Tanzanian president stressed that the pay boost is a reward for public officials’ hard work and dedication to national progress, even when economic restrictions necessitated austerity measures.



In addition to public sector salary increases, the President underlined continued efforts to enhance working conditions in the private sector, as reported by The Citizen.



She noted that the Minimum Wage Board is currently analyzing wage arrangements in the private sector