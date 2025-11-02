Tanzanian President will be inaugurated today inside an army barrack with no citizens allowed to attend

By Hopewell Chin’ono

I hear that Madam Dictator is being inaugurated tomorrow inside an army barrack in Dodoma, with no citizens allowed to attend. Is it not strange that she is terrified of her own people, yet claims to have received 98 percent of the vote from 31 million citizens?





Of course, she is lying about it all. Will she now rule from the army barracks too? 藍藍



She is so ashamed of her stolen victory that she has to be sworn in behind military gates. Even her conscience could not handle a public inauguration.



How can a president loved by her people need soldiers to protect her oath of office. Only a fraud does. Tanzania has gone from Uhuru na Umoja to Utumwa na Udanganyifu. From freedom and unity to slavery and deceit.