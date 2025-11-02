Tanzanian President will be inaugurated today inside an army barrack with no citizens allowed to attend

By Hopewell Chin’ono
I hear that Madam Dictator is being inaugurated tomorrow inside an army barrack in Dodoma, with no citizens allowed to attend. Is it not strange that she is terrified of her own people, yet claims to have received 98 percent of the vote from 31 million citizens?
Of course, she is lying about it all. Will she now rule from the army barracks too? 藍藍
She is so ashamed of her stolen victory that she has to be sworn in behind military gates. Even her conscience could not handle a public inauguration.
How can a president loved by her people need soldiers to protect her oath of office. Only a fraud does. Tanzania has gone from Uhuru na Umoja to Utumwa na Udanganyifu. From freedom and unity to slavery and deceit.
This is the beginning of the end, there is no way you can rule people who have clearly rejected you, when you do that, you are not rulling the people but rulling yourself. Let her feed her ego with a military inauguration and then what after that. Who and where is she going to rule from, she must project what is in store for her after today because she cannot kill all the citizens because even today more citizens are being born into a society that is being trodden upon by a servant who proclaims that 99% of citizens love her and yet the opposite is the case. She will never rule peacefully because from day one, she will start developing policies that drive her away from the people, she will end up as the biggest dictator the world has ever had because people will be jailed on a daily basis and those presidents that will support her in Africa will be deemed to have the same mentality. The Tanzanian leadership will not stand because it will be distractive from tomorrow, many whom she will attempt to appoint will reject the appointments because they know what will come sooner than later. Tanzania has been destroyed by one lady but it will not last. To the presidents that will go to an innougaration in the barrack, take heed and listen to advice from your security personnel. It may be a bad idea to attend such an innougaration because you cannot predict the outcome
98% Landslide for the Tanzanian Dictator, the Murderer of young Children, ” loved by the people,yet being inaugurated in a Military Barracks. Where is this 98% of the Tanzanian Population who voted for you?
For those African Leaders toasting and drinking the Blood of the Innocents of Tanzania, your days of reckoning are coming too.
You are equally complicit to the Tanzanian Dictator ‘s Crimes. A Leader who can’t call out Such blatant Crimes committed by this woman against her own citizens is equally a criminal.