TANZANIAN TRUCK DRIVERS PLAN PROTEST OVER COLLEAGUE’S ALLEGED MURDER IN NAKONDE, ZAMBIA

Tanzanian truck drivers are reportedly planning a protest in Tunduma following the alleged murder of their colleague identified as Benjamin Moyovere, 28, in Nakonde, Zambia.



Moyovere reportedly died after being hit on the head with a stone while trying to stop thieves from stealing his truck’s cargo.

He is said to have been driving his truck, laden with copper cathodes, from Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



He arrived in Nakonde around 23:00 hours on Thursday, his friend Simon Edgar, who travelled with him told Chete FM News on Friday afternoon.



He stopped his truck near the Nakonde main bus station, waiting to be cleared at customs, when he noticed two people trying to steal his tent, which covered the copper cathodes.



Confronting them led to one of the individuals hitting him on the head with a stone, causing a deep cut.

The matter was reported to Nakonde Police, Unfortunately, few hours later, he died at Nakonde Urban Clinic.

Chete FM News contacted police on Friday, they are yet to comment on the matter.



According to a poster shared on various social media platforms, believed to have been circulated by their association, all truck drivers are called to gather in Tunduma for a protest.



They are demanding to be addressed by their Tanzanian Government regarding the deaths of their two colleagues and are seeking guarantees for their safety from the Zambian Police.



The drivers have threatened to halt all truck movements until their demands are met and have vowed not to transit into Zambia until their safety is assured.



Nakonde District Commissioner Marvelous Sikapizye has acknowledged receiving a report about the incident.

However, efforts to get a comment from the association in Tanzania by Chete FM News have been unsuccessful so far.

There is a concerning trend in Nakonde of thieves targeting trucks waiting for customs clearance. Recently, Chete FM News posted a video of suspected thieves, caught on camera stealing from a truck in the queue.

Another truck was stolen from, but the thieves dropped the tent and fled after being chased.