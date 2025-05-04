Tanzania’s central bank  has prohibited the use of foreign currency for local transactions

Tanzania’s central bank said in a statement late Friday that it has prohibited the use of foreign currency for local transactions and payments.



The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) said under regulations issued by the government in 2025, pricing and payment for all goods and services within the country must be made in Tanzanian shillings.



The statement, signed by BoT Governor Emmanuel Tutuba, said the regulations also specify transactions that are permitted to be conducted in foreign currency.



It said foreigners, including tourists, are required to exchange foreign currency at commercial banks or exchange bureaus in Tanzania. They can still pay with bank cards or other digital methods.



The BoT also urged the public to report any violation of these regulations to the central bank through the Financial Intelligence Unit, the police, or any other law enforcement authority for appropriate action.