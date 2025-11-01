TANZANIA’S CHADEMA REJECTS ELECTION RESULTS, REFUSES TO RECOGNIZE SAMIA SULUHU AS PRESIDENT

By: DW Africa

Tanzania’s main opposition party, CHADEMA, has rejected the official results of the recent presidential election, labeling them as “fake” and “illegitimate.”

Party secretary Deogratias Munishi told DW that no real election took place in Tanzania, casting doubt on the legitimacy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s declared victory.

The electoral commission announced President Suluhu as the winner of the October 29 vote, securing nearly 98% of the ballots.